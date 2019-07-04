Celtic: Boli Bolingoli did not seek Kieran Tierney assurances

Boli Bolingoli arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday to conclude his move

Celtic signing Boli Bolingoli did not seek assurances over Kieran Tierney's future before joining the club.

Left-back Bolingoli, 24, has signed in a reported £3m deal from Rapid Vienna as speculation continues over interest in Tierney from Arsenal and Napoli.

However, the Belgian insists he will welcome the competition if the Scot remains at Celtic next term.

"I didn't ask if Kieran Tierney was going to stay or not," said attacking full-back Bolingoli.

"I just came here to make history. Whether he stays or not, it won't change anything about the decision that I took.

"He is a good player and I've heard a lot of positive things about him. I'm always up for healthy competition and if he stays then we will work together and try to give everything for the club."

Bolingoli made 42 appearances for Rapid Vienna last season, scoring twice and creating five assists.

And while he considers himself a defender, the former Club Brugge player believes his qualities lie further up the pitch.

"The fans will love my skills and my power and I always try and go 100%," said Bolingoli, who insists he is fit and available to play in Celtic's Champions League qualifier in Sarajevo on Tuesday.

"I'm an offensive player so I like to have the ball. Celtic are also a team that like to play football. That's a good thing for my qualities."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dorus de Vries has announced his retirement after leaving Celtic at the end of last season.