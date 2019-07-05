Forest Green: League Two side launch world's first bamboo kit

Forest Green finished fifth in League Two in 2018-19

Forest Green Rovers, named the greenest football club in the world in 2018, have launched what they say is the world's first football kit made from bamboo.

The League Two side's home and away strips for the forthcoming season are made with a 50% mix of the versatile material - most commonly associated with hungry pandas.

In a further nod to the animal kingdom, both kits feature a zebra stripe design.

"We've taken inspiration from nature with our new kit - from the zebra stripes to the sustainable materials," chairman Dale Vince said.

"I was pretty shocked when I found out that modern sportswear is actually made from plastic - that feels wrong to me, not just from the sustainability point of view, but for performance too."

Bamboo can grow up to 1m a day and has an unrivalled capacity to capture carbon.

This is the latest eco-friendly initiative from the club.

Their New Lawn ground is powered by renewable energy and serves vegan food to players, staff and fans, while the pitch is cut by a solar-powered robotic lawnmower using GPS.

The club had submitted plans to build a new 5,000-seat wooden stadium, but the proposals were rejected by councillors last month.