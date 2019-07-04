Dan Bowry: Cheltenham Town sign defender on one-year deal

Dan Bowry
Dan Bowry spent time on loan with Hampton & Richmond Borough in National League South last season

Cheltenham Town have signed defender Dan Bowry on a one-year deal.

He was released by Charlton Athletic at the end of last season, having failed to make a senior appearance for the Addicks.

The 21-year-old is an Antigua & Barbuda international.

"Moving away from home is going to be a challenge, but I think it's perfect timing really so I can focus on my football and get going," he told the club website.

