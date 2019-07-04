Lucy Graham: Everton Ladies sign Bristol City midfielder

Lucy Graham scored 12 goals in her one season with Bristol City Women

Everton Ladies have signed Bristol City midfielder Lucy Graham on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old former Scotland Under-19 international worked with Everton boss Willie Kirk at Hibernian.

Graham is the third player to join the Merseysiders this week after Netherlands international defender Kika van Es and Finland goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

Kirk's side finished 10th in the 2018-19 Women's Super League.

