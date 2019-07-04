Ayoze Perez: Leicester City sign Newcastle striker for £30m

Leicester City have signed striker Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United for £30m on a four-year deal.

Perez, 25, leaves St James' Park after five years. The Spaniard was the club's top scorer in 2018-19 with 12 goals.

He is Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers' second signing of the summer, following the arrival of defender James Justin from Luton Town.

"Ayoze will be a wonderful addition to the squad. He's a player who will excite our fans," Rodgers said.

"He's quick, has a good eye for goal and he's experienced in the Premier League too."

Perez, who was bought from Tenerife for £1.5m in June 2014, has scored 48 times in 195 appearances for Newcastle and got the winning goal on each of his previous two visits to King Power Stadium.

"I'm very happy and very pleased. I'm very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can't wait to get started," said Perez.

The Magpies are currently without a manager following the departure of Rafael Benitez at the end of June for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.