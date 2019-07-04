Women's World Cup: Ellen White says England will be proud to get bronze medals

Media playback is not supported on this device Tearful White 'devastated' after Women's World Cup exit

Women's World Cup: Third place play-off - England v Sweden Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Saturday, 6 July Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ellen White says there will be "huge disappointment" if England do not finish third at the Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses, beaten by holders the United States in the semi-finals, take on Sweden in the third-place play-off in Nice on Saturday.

Four years ago they collected bronze medals after beating Germany 1-0 to finish third at the 2015 World Cup.

"We want to win that bronze medal and go away from this tournament holding something," White told BBC Sport.

England have won five of their six games during the month-long tournament in France.

White, leading scorer on six goals at this World Cup along with the USA's Alex Morgan, was in tears after Tuesday's semi-final defeat and wants one more win before the Lionesses return home.

"I think it would be a huge disappointment [if we didn't win] and we hold ourselves accountable for not getting to that final," added White, who has scored in all but one of England's six games.

"We obviously want to win that bronze medal. There's a lot of players that were in the team that got a bronze medal [in 2015] and a lot of players that weren't.

"A medal would be something that we'll be really proud of and we can look each other in the eye and think we did achieve something at this World Cup.

"It may not be gold but a bronze medal is still an achievement.

"Not many people can say they've got a medal at a World Cup and that's our priority."

Sweden, beaten by the Netherlands in the other semi-final, finished third at the 2011 World Cup.

