Scottish Championship: BBC Scotland confirms new season TV selections

James McPake's Dundee will be involved in four of the first nine games shown by BBC Scotland

Relegated Dundee's trip to face Dunfermline Athletic in the opening game of the Scottish Championship season will be on shown live on the BBC Scotland channel on a Friday.

James McPake's side will travel to Fife on 2 August for a 19:05 BST kick-off.

The following week, city rivals United's game at Partick Thistle will be shown, with the Glasgow club's trip to Morton broadcast on 23 August.

A further six fixtures have been moved in the first three months of the term.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle welcome Morton on 30 August, followed by promoted Arbroath's meeting with Partick Thistle two weeks later.

Queen of the South host Dundee on 27 September and Alloa Athletic welcome Dundee United seven days later, before Dundee visit Ayr on 25 October and the Dens Park side host Morton on 1 November.

BBC Scotland will show 20 Championship games across the course of the season, with every club featuring at home at least twice.