Tomas Mejias: Middlesbrough re-sign Spanish goalkeeper on two-year deal

Tomas Mejias was one of the stars of Middlesbrough's 2015 EFL Cup win at Old Trafford

Goalkeeper Tomas Mejias has returned for a second spell with Middlesbrough, a year after leaving to play in Cyprus.

Meijas, 30, has agreed a two-year deal on his return to Teeside, where he will play under his former team-mate Jonathan Woodgate.

The Spaniard made 17 appearances in his first spell for Boro, between 2014 and 2018, including away cup victories over Manchester City and Manchester United.

Last season, he featured 28 times for Omonia Nicosia.

