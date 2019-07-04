Joe Murphy: Shrewsbury Town sign Bury goalkeeper on one-year deal

As a teenager, Joe Murphy played for Tranmere in the 2000 League Cup final

Shrewsbury Town have signed goalkeeper Joe Murphy on a one-year contract.

The 37-year-old started every league game for Bury last season as they won promotion from the fourth tier.

But with Bury in a perilous financial position, he has left Gigg Lane to join fellow League One side Shrewsbury.

"It was a great season but everyone knows about the dilemma we went through with Bury. To get promoted was a miracle," said Murphy.

He will link up again with new Shrewsbury goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen, his former West Bromwich Albion team-mate who later coached him at Bury.

"We worked well together, he understood what I needed and what I wanted," added Murphy. "I played every league game last season and he managed me really well.

"He saw enough in me last year to recommend me to the manager (Sam Ricketts) and I want to repay that faith."

