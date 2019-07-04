James Wilson says Aberdeen move puts happiness before money

James Wilson's fourth goal of last season came in the final-day win over Hibs

Striker James Wilson says he has put happiness before money by signing a two-year deal with Aberdeen.

Wilson, 23, scored four goals in 32 games while on a year-long loan to the Scottish Premiership club last season and has returned after being released by Manchester United.

He was reportedly earning £30,000 a week at Old Trafford and had offers to stay in England, but chose Aberdeen.

"Being happy is very important to me," Wilson told the club website.

"There is a lot of money in football and sometimes it can be the deciding factor, but for me, at this point, a big thing was about being content and happy and comfortable.

"The last few years, it has been a bit up in the air as to where I would be so it is nice to settle down and be in a squad where I am able to express myself on and off the pitch."

Wilson had previous loan spells with Brighton, Derby County and Sheffield United before moving north.

He scored twice on his Man United debut in a 3-1 Premier League win over Hull City in May 2014 and went on to make 17 more appearances the following season, scoring two more goals.

However his career has stalled since and he struggled at times with Aberdeen last season before finding form as the campaign came to a close.

"Towards the end of last season, I felt I played quite well and got into the team and played 90 minutes, something I have not really done for the past few years," Wilson said.

"I was beginning to get quite confident in myself to know that I can do those jobs, and even on the wing as well.

"Throughout the year it has been a learning curve for me. This is somewhere I can build on, especially from the back end of last season. I am hoping to just kick on from there."