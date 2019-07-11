Match ends, Madagascar 0, Tunisia 3.
Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia end Madagascar's Afcon run with 3-0 win
-
- From the section African
Tunisia reached their first Africa Cup of Nations semi-final since 2004 as they ended Madagascar's fairytale run.
The Eagles of Carthage, who will face Senegal in Sunday's last-four tie, led through Ferjani Sassi's deflected shot from the edge of the box.
Youssef Msakni then doubled their lead after Wahbi Khazri's shot was parried by Melvin Adrien.
Naim Sliti added an injury-time third to cap off a counter-attack as Madagascar sent players forward.
Indian Ocean island side Madagascar, ranked 108th in the world, were the story of their debut tournament. They had to start Afcon qualifying in the preliminary round in March 2017, but went on to stun Nigeria in the group stages last month and then DR Congo in the last 16.
Their squad contains players who play in Reunion, the French lower leagues and Thailand. Their head coach Nicolas Dupuis also manages French fourth-tier Fleury.
But their dream came to an end as they were well beaten by a professional Tunisia performance in Cairo.
Tunisia playmaker Khazri was heavily involved in proceedings throughout and had a free-kick tipped over the bar by Adrien. He then thought he had scored their opener, but it was disallowed correctly for offside.
Tunisia got the breakthrough when Sassi's shot hit the backside of Thomas Fontaine and flew into the net. And the game was over once Msakni scored.
The underdogs, who never looked like scoring, took risks in a bid to find a way back into the game - and Khazri squared the ball for Sliti to finish off a quick break and seal the win.
They face Senegal at 17:00 BST on Sunday, with Algeria facing Nigeria at 20:00 BST.
'Madagascar's wonderful but impossible fairytale ends' - analysis
Pierre-Antione Denis at the Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo
It was simply too much effort for Madagascar tonight, against a Tunisian side that despite not being impressive, but secures its first win and a spot for the semi finals.
The Carthage's eagles have never been threatened, they had all the time to settle their game. It really seems like they only had to increase their tempo for 20 minutes to bring this game home.
Zamalek player and public's favorite Ferjani Sassi was really impressive in dictating the tempo of the game, breaking the defensive lines with his long passes. His numerous efforts to help breaking the deep defensive lines were greeted with a goal.
The Bareas made everybody dream of a wonderful yet impossible fairytale that ends tonight. But they certainly leave Egypt showing the continent that anything is possible with hard work and ambitions.
Line-ups
Madagascar
- 23Melvin
- 20Métanire
- 5RazakanantenainaSubstituted forMorelat 66'minutes
- 21Fontaine
- 22Mombris
- 6IlaimaharitraSubstituted forRakotoharimalalaat 77'minutes
- 13AndrianantenainaBooked at 86mins
- 15Amada
- 12NomenjanaharySubstituted forVoavyat 66'minutes
- 9Andriatsima
- 2Andriamahitsinoro
Substitutes
- 1Dabo
- 3Rakotoharisoa
- 4Randrianarisoa
- 7Caloin
- 8Andrianarimanana
- 10Rakotoharimalala
- 11Voavy
- 14Morel
- 16Randrianasolo
- 17Rambeloson
- 18Raveloson
- 19Gros
Tunisia
- 16Hassen
- 2Kechrida
- 3Bronn
- 4Meriah
- 5Haddadi
- 20ChaalaliSubstituted forDrägerat 75'minutes
- 17Skhiri
- 13SassiSubstituted forAouadhiat 83'minutes
- 10Khazri
- 11Khenissi
- 7MsakniSubstituted forSlitiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 6Bedoui
- 8Chaouat
- 9Badri
- 12Aouadhi
- 14Dräger
- 15Lamti
- 18Srarfi
- 19Ben Mohamed
- 21Hnid
- 22Ben Cherifia
- 23Sliti
- Referee:
- Néant Alioum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Madagascar 0, Tunisia 3.
Goal!
Goal! Madagascar 0, Tunisia 3. Naim Sliti (Tunisia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri following a fast break.
Corner, Madagascar. Conceded by Karim Aouadhi.
Wajdi Kechrida (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulin Voavy (Madagascar).
Attempt missed. Naim Sliti (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri.
Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jerome Mombris (Madagascar).
Foul by Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia).
Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Taha Khenissi (Tunisia).
Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jerome Mombris (Madagascar).
Booking
Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagascar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagascar).
Foul by Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia).
Paulin Voavy (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jérémy Morel (Madagascar).
Foul by Karim Aouadhi (Tunisia).
Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Madagascar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Njiva Rakotoharimalala with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Karim Aouadhi replaces Ferjani Sassi.
Foul by Dylan Bronn (Tunisia).
Carolus Andriamahitsinoro (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Oussama Haddadi (Tunisia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Naim Sliti.
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carolus Andriamahitsinoro.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia).
Jerome Mombris (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Madagascar. Njiva Rakotoharimalala replaces Marco Ilaimaharitra.
Dylan Bronn (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar).
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Mohamed Dräger replaces Ghilane Chaalali because of an injury.
Taha Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar).
Delay in match because of an injury Ghilane Chaalali (Tunisia).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.