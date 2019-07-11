Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria (AET - Algeria win 4-3 on pens)

From the section

Algeria reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Algeria took the lead through ex-West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli's side-foot finish before they missed a penalty.

Baghdad Bounedjah, who had been fouled by keeper Sylvain Gbohouo, hit the bar.

Ivory Coast forced extra time after Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia's low finish but, after no further goals, the tie was decided by penalties.

Algeria, seeking a first Afcon triumph since 1990, will now meet Nigeria in Cairo on Sunday (20:00 BST).

More to follow.