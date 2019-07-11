Match ends, Côte d'Ivoire 1(3), Algeria 1(4).
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria (AET - Algeria win 4-3 on pens)
Algeria reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Ivory Coast 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.
Algeria took the lead through ex-West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli's side-foot finish before they missed a penalty.
Baghdad Bounedjah, who had been fouled by keeper Sylvain Gbohouo, hit the bar.
Ivory Coast forced extra time after Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia's low finish but, after no further goals, the tie was decided by penalties.
Algeria, seeking a first Afcon triumph since 1990, will now meet Nigeria in Cairo on Sunday (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
Ivory Coast
- 16GbohouoBooked at 46mins
- 22BagayokoBooked at 43mins
- 6Traoré
- 5KanonSubstituted forComaraat 54'minutesBooked at 120mins
- 2Coulibaly
- 18SangaréSubstituted forGbaminat 78'minutes
- 20Dié
- 8KessiéBooked at 88mins
- 9ZahaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forCornetat 94'minutes
- 14KodjiaSubstituted forBonyat 96'minutes
- 15Gradel
Substitutes
- 1Tape
- 3Doumbia
- 4Gbamin
- 7Angban
- 10Seri
- 11Cornet
- 12Bony
- 13Assalé
- 17Aurier
- 19Pepe
- 21Comara
- 23Sangaré
Algeria
- 23M'bolhi
- 20AtalSubstituted forZeffaneat 30'minutes
- 2Mandi
- 4Benlamri
- 21BensebainiBooked at 29mins
- 17Guédioura
- 7MahrezSubstituted forOunasat 86'minutes
- 10FeghouliSubstituted forDelortat 120+1'minutes
- 22BennacerBooked at 39mins
- 8Belaïli
- 9BounedjahSubstituted forSlimaniat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doukha
- 3Tahrat
- 5Halliche
- 6Fares
- 11Brahimi
- 12Ounas
- 13Slimani
- 14Boudaoui
- 15Delort
- 16Oukidja
- 18Zeffane
- 19Abeid
- Referee:
- Bamlak Tessema Weyesa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home32
- Away26
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Côte d'Ivoire 1(3), Algeria 1(4).
Penalty missed! Still Côte d'Ivoire 1(3), Algeria 1(4). Serey Dié (Côte d'Ivoire) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Penalty missed! Still Côte d'Ivoire 1(3), Algeria 1(4). Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Goal!
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 1(3), Algeria 1(4). Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 1(2), Algeria 1(4). Adam Ounas (Algeria) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty saved! Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 1(2), Algeria 1(3). Andy Delort (Algeria) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 1(2), Algeria 1(2). Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 1(1), Algeria 1(2). Islam Slimani (Algeria) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 1(1), Algeria 1(1). Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 1, Algeria 1(1). Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Côte d'Ivoire 1, Algeria 1.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Côte d'Ivoire 1, Algeria 1.
Attempt missed. Andy Delort (Algeria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Algeria. Andy Delort replaces Sofiane Feghouli.
Booking
Cheick Comara (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Ounas (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheick Comara (Côte d'Ivoire).
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).
Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cheick Comara (Côte d'Ivoire) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Adlène Guédioura (Algeria).
Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mehdi Zeffane with a cross.
Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Côte d'Ivoire).
Attempt saved. Islam Slimani (Algeria) header from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youcef Belaïli.
Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire).
Offside, Côte d'Ivoire. Sylvain Gbohouo tries a through ball, but Wilfried Bony is caught offside.
Foul by Adlène Guédioura (Algeria).
Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Mehdi Zeffane.
Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire).
Second Half Extra Time begins Côte d'Ivoire 1, Algeria 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Côte d'Ivoire 1, Algeria 1.
Foul by Aissa Mandi (Algeria).
Wilfried Bony (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.