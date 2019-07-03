Ollie Norburn: Shrewsbury Town midfielder signs new contract

Ollie Norburn spent time in the youth ranks at Leicester City

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ollie Norburn has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals in 49 appearances last season after joining Town from Tranmere Rovers last summer.

The former Bristol Rovers, Plymouth and Macclesfield man will now remain at Montgomery Waters Meadow until the summer of 2022.

"I'm delighted it's got done and will end recent speculation," he told the club website.