Barry Town boss Gavin Chesterfield encourages Europa League dreams

Barry Town and Cliftonville drew 0-0 in the first leg in Cardiff

Gavin Chesterfield wants his Barry Town United players to dream of fresh European glory against Cliftonville.

The reformed club is back in Europe after a 16-year absence.

Barry head to Northern Ireland on Thursday for their Europa League preliminary round second leg, following last week's 0-0 draw in Cardiff.

"We've got a wall that adorns the clubhouse that talks of the club's golden eras - the people, the games, the teams," manager Chesterfield said.

"The lads have added their own history in recent years, but to get to the next round would be very special."

The former Welsh Premier League champion's high point was beating Portuguese giants FC Porto in one leg in 2001.

A tie with Norway's FK Haugesund awaits the winners between Barry and Cliftonville - as well as a chance to double prize money to £410,000.

"With everything we've been through it's a magnificent achievement to get to this stage but, now we're here, we don't want to give it up and we'll give it everything we have to make it to the next round," Chesterfield told BBC Sport Wales.

"There's been talk of going to Norway in the next round, but it is in the back of your mind because young players want to dream and I'm not the type of manager to quash those dreams."

Cliftonville enjoyed the better chances in the first leg and are favourites to progress, with manager Paddy McLaughlin believing the Reds' home record gives them the edge.

On the prospect of upsetting the odds in front of a partisan home crowd at Solitude, Chesterfield said: "It's part of the experience. We expect it to be quite a raucous atmosphere, maybe hostile, but it's all part of this European experience and if it wasn't I think it would be disappointing.

"The first leg was a new experience for many of our lads in Europe, but I think we'll grow after that performance and we come here with a lot of confidence,

"But for us it's a great opportunity and if we can get ourselves a goal it will put a cat among the pigeons."