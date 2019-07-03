Dundee United confirm Lawrence Shankland contract as striker leaves Ayr United

Lawrence Shankland (right) scored five goals against Dundee United last season

Lawrence Shankland rejected the chance to join English clubs to sign for Dundee United as the striker believes it is the "best club for my next step".

The 23-year-old has decided to remain in the Scottish Championship, where he was top scorer last season, after rejecting a new deal with Ayr United.

He told United's website he joined them "despite having offers from clubs in both Scotland and England".

Head coach Robbie Neilson said: "This is a massive signing for the club."

