Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo: Celtic sign Rapid Vienna left-back

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo has been with Rapid Vienna for two years

Celtic have completed the signing of Belgian left-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo from Rapid Vienna on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old - a cousin of Belgium internationals Romelu and Jordan Lukaku - arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday to finalise a reported £3m move.

Bolingoli-Mbombo played 32 times for Rapid Vienna last term after joining from Club Brugge, including twice against Rangers in the Europa League.

Manager Neil Lennon has said he would be "a good addition to the squad".

"He gives us competition at left back, he's strong, athletic and good on the ball," he added.

Bolingoli-Mbombo's arrival will heighten speculation over Kieran Tierney, who has been subject of a bid from Arsenal.

