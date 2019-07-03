Women's Premiership: Glentoran leapfrog Linfield at the top of the table

McMaster's goal was the difference between the sides in south Belfast

Glentoran Women leapfrogged Linfield Ladies at the top of the Women's Premiership table with a 1-0 away win.

Alison McMaster scored the only goal of the game for the League Cup winners at Midgely Park, volleying home a Victoria Carleton cross in the first half.

The result was a first league defeat of the season for the Blues and moved the Glens top of the table on goal difference.

Derry City edged out Comber Rec 2-1 at home in Wednesday's other match.

Shannon Dunne scored the winner for City in the bottom-of-the-table clash at the Brandywell after Comber's Debbie Ferguson had equalised Kate Patton's opener.

Derry have now moved three points clear of Comber at the foot of the table, with Ferguson's strike the first league goal of the season for Winky Kerr's side.

The match between Cliftonville Ladies and Sion Swifts Ladies, who lost to the Glens in last week's League Cup final, has been postponed with a future date to be confirmed.