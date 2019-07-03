Joss Labadie: Midfielder signs new two-year Newport County contract

Joss Labadie was a key member of the Newport squad that reached the League Two play-off final last season

Joss Labadie has signed a two-year contract extension with Newport County.

The 28-year-old midfielder signed a year-long deal in August 2018, having briefly left the club as a free agent.

But the ex-captain has again committed himself to the League Two side to extend his stay at Rodney Parade.

"He has turned down a lot more money to stay at this football club because he feels like he has got unfinished business here," said manager Michael Flynn.

"For me, he will continue to be a leader both on and off the pitch. He is a massive, massive signing for us and I am delighted to have him.

"I am absolutely over the moon. He's been in contact with me all of the way and has been very up front and honest throughout the time we have spoken."