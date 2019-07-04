Rangers likely to face St Joseph's in Europa League on Tuesday

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard guided his side to the Europa League group stages last season

Rangers' Europa League first qualifying round first leg against St Joseph's is now likely to be played on Tuesday.

The switch from Thursday, yet to be confirmed by Uefa, comes after St Joseph's Gibraltar rivals, Europa, beat Sant Julia 6-3 on aggregate.

There is only one stadium suitable in the British overseas territory for European matches.

Europa will now likely play their home tie at Victoria Stadium against Polish side Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

St Joseph's beat nine-man Kosovo side Prishtina 2-0 on Tuesday to secure a 3-1 aggregate win in their preliminary round tie before Europa completed a Gibraltar double by coming from 3-2 down in their first leg to defeat the Andorrans.

Rangers and St Joseph's have already agreed a 16:55 BST kick-off for next week's first leg, with the return game at Ibrox scheduled for Thursday, 18 July with a 19:45 BST kick-off.