Rekeil Pyke: Rochdale re-sign Huddersfield Town forward

Rekeil Pyke (left) spent the first half of last season on loan with National League outfit Wrexham

League One side Rochdale have re-signed Huddersfield Town forward Rekeil Pyke on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old joined Dale on loan in January but only featured six times as injury disrupted his spell at the Crown Oil Arena.

"We are very happy to have him back," Dale manager Brian Barry-Murphy said.

"We believe Rekeil adds a different dimension to our attacking play and he has a list of skills and qualities that are unique."

