Nicky Ajose: Exeter City sign former Charlton Athletic striker

Nicky Ajose has scored 81 goals in 269 league appearances

Exeter City have signed former Charlton striker Nicky Ajose.

The 27-year-old, who ended last season on loan in League Two with Mansfield, was released by the Addicks at the end of last season.

The Grecians have not disclosed the length of deal the former Manchester United trainee has signed.

"I came down here and spoke to (manager) Matt Taylor and when I got on the flight home my mind was made up," he told the club website.

