July's African football news in brief

African football stories in short for July as the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt continues.

Wednesday 3 July:

Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara has joined Italian club AS Roma from rivals Napoli on a five-year deal for a fee of US$23.8 million.

The 21-year-old is currently on international duty with Guinea having played all Syli Nationale's three matches so far at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

"We have been following Amadou for a while now," Roma chief executive Guido Fienga told the club website.

"He is a player whose talent has been clear to those in Italy for a number of years."

"We're pleased to welcome him to Roma, with the confidence that he can become an important player for the club."

Diawara, who is also an Italian citizen committed his international feature to Guinea last year. He spent three seasons with Napoli and previously featured for another Italian club, Bologna.