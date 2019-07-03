James Wilson poised for Aberdeen return after Man United release

James Wilson scored four times on loan to Aberdeen last season

James Wilson is poised to return to Aberdeen on a permanent contract after the 23-year-old striker's release by Manchester United.

Englishman Wilson scored four goals in 32 appearances while on a year-long loan to the Scottish Premiership club last season.

He will reportedly sign a two-year contract with Aberdeen.

The Old Trafford youth product had previous loan spells with Brighton, Derby County and Sheffield United.

He scored twice on his Man United debut in a 3-1 Premier League win over Hull City in May 2014 and went on to make 17 more appearances the following season, mainly from the bench, scoring two more goals.

Wilson found the net five times in 28 appearances as Brighton missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs the following season.

A loan spell with Derby was cut short by a cruciate ligament injury in 2016 and he scored once in nine appearances for Sheffield United following his recovery.