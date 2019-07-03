Cameron Pring: Walsall sign Bristol City defender on season-long loan deal

Cameron Pring ended last season on loan at Cheltenham, making eight appearances

Walsall have signed Bristol City full-back Cameron Pring on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan in League Two with Newport and Cheltenham last season.

"He's had a couple of loans already at this level and I've seen the boy grow over the last couple of years," boss Darrell Clarke told the club website.

"He's robust, can win headers and is certainly going to add a bit of quality in the left-back area."

