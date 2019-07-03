Conor Masterson: QPR sign defender after Liverpool exit

Dublin-born Conor Masterson joined Liverpool as a 17-year-old in July 2015

QPR have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 centre-half Conor Masterson on a two-year contract following the end of his deal with Liverpool.

The 20-year-old never played in the first team for the Reds, but was twice on the bench in the Premier League.

Manager Mark Warburton told the club's website he wants Masterson to challenge for a place in the first team.

"He is another player with a lot of potential. I want the pathway for young players to be clear," added Warburton.

