Brendan Galloway: Luton Town sign Everton defender

  • From the section Luton
Brendan Galloway
Brendan Galloway last played in the Championship for Sunderland in 2017-18

Championship newcomers Luton Town have signed left-back Brendan Galloway on a free transfer from Everton.

Galloway, 23, joined the Premier League side from MK Dons in 2014, and made 21 first-team appearances for the Toffees.

Hatters manager Graeme Jones, who was on the Everton coaching staff when Galloway made his debut, told the club website: "Brendan's a left-back who can play centre-half.

"He's lightning quick, competent on the ball and really loves to get forward."

England Under-17 and Under-19 international Galloway has also spent time on loan with West Brom and Sunderland, playing a total of 13 games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you