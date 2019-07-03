National League: Wrexham host Barrow in 2019-20 opener

Bryan Hughes also played for Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and Hull City

Wrexham begin their 2019-20 National League campaign at home against Barrow on Saturday, 3 August.

A trip to Boreham Wood follows three days later with another away game at Dover Athletic on Saturday, 10 August.

They host Chorley on Boxing Day and visit them on New Year's Day with a trip to Maidenhead on Saturday, 28 December between those games.

Wrexham begin their attempt to reach the FA Cup first round in fourth-round qualifying on Saturday, 19 October.

Relegated Notts County host Brian Hughes' side on Saturday, 17 August in his first full season in charge.