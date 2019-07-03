Europa League: Ballymena United hope to make history in Faroe Islands

New signing Declan Carville impressed Ballymena manager David Jeffrey on his competitive debut

Ballymena United hope to make history in the Faroe Islands on Thursday night by progressing through a round of a European club competition for the first time in eighth attempts.

The Sky Blues hold a 2-0 lead lead from the first leg of their Europa League preliminary round tie with NSI Runavik.

"The draw gave us a chance and now we have given ourselves an opportunity," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"They are confident they can turn it around and they will fancy themselves."

Ballymena's previous seven attempts to win a tie in European competition date back to a European Cup Winners' Cup defeat to Belgian side SK Beveren in 1978.

The Braidmen will increase their financial windfall from the Europa League to £410,000 should they negotiate the second leg of their tie against their Faroese opponents successfully.

Swedish club Malmo await the winners in the first qualifying round.

Millar and Carville impress

Leroy Millar and Jude Winchester found the net in front of a crowd of 2,270 in the first leg at the Showgrounds, with Jeffrey singling out midfielder Millar for special praise after the game.

"The one player who really epitomised that evening was the hometown boy Leroy Millar. His contribution was highly significant and he helped us lay the foundation," said Jeffrey.

"Every single player was superb and I thought Declan Carville was awesome on his competitive debut.

"He was everything I thought he would be and even more. He was absolutely phenomenal.

"His discipline was first class and his reading of the game marvellous, along with his workrate, bravery and courage."

United resumed pre-season training on 4 June in preparation for their European campaign while Runavik are 15 games into their domestic season.

The Faroese club are unbeaten in their last nine league games, winning eight in a row before drawing 1-1 with B36 Torshavn, Crusaders' opponents in their first qualifying round encounter next week.

Kick-off is 19:00 BST.