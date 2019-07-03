Simone Magill, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah & Hannah Cain sign new Everton Ladies deals

Everton forward Simone Magill has won 49 caps for Northern Ireland

Forward Simone Magill has signed a new three-year deal with Everton Ladies, while Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Hannah Cain have also agreed new contracts.

Northern Ireland international Magill, 24, was named Everton's player of the year in 2018-19.

Boye-Hlorkah, 23, has extended her stay with the club for a further year having made her debut in 2013, while Cain joined from Sheffield FC last summer.

Everton finished 10th in the Women's Super League table last season.

