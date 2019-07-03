Luke Freeman: Sheffield United sign QPR midfielder in club record deal

Luke Freeman made his professional debut at Gillingham as a 15-year-old before he was signed by Arsenal

Sheffield United have made their first signing since returning to the Premier League with QPR midfielder Luke Freeman joining for a club record fee.

Freeman, 27, scored eight goals last season for Rangers.

"He's one of the best players in the Championship and he can play in a number of positions," said United boss Chris Wilder.

"Luke is ideal to complement what we already have at the club, I think he will be a good fit for us."

The Blades broke their previous transfer record last summer when they signed defender John Egan from Brentford for a reported £4m. The fee for Freeman is undisclosed.

Former Manchester United and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison has also been training with the club.

