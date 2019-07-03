Jess Fishlock: Wales and Reign FC midfielder out until January with torn ACL

Jess Fishlock was injured playing for Reign FC in the NWSL

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock has been ruled out until at least January 2020 after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 32-year-old, Wales' record cap holder, suffered a torn ACL playing for Reign FC against Utah Royals in the National Women's Soccer League.

Fishlock, who won the Women's Champions League in May on loan at French club Lyon, will undergo surgery on Monday.

"I am obviously disappointed, but am confident in my ability to make a quick return early next year," said Fishlock.

"The word from the medical team has been super encouraging, so I expect to get the surgery behind me quickly and begin the rehab process next week."

Fishlock will miss the first four games of Wales' Uefa Women's European Championship qualifiers.

Wales begin their campaign away to the Faroe Islands on 29 August, before playing Northern Ireland home and away either side of a fixture in Belarus.

"She'll be a huge miss for us, but what we have to do as a squad is make sure we do her proud," said Wales coach Jayne Ludlow.

"For the next few months that she won't be involved we have to step up, we have to perform to the levels that she'd expect us to perform at.

"It's going to be an opportunity for someone else to step in and make a claim for a place for the short term, maybe for the longer term.

"Jess will know that as a high-level competitor and that's what she would want from her Welsh team-mates."