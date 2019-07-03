Greg Taylor: Kilmarnock reject £500,000 Nurnberg bid

Greg Taylor made his Scotland debut last month

Nurnberg will have to significantly increase their opening offer of £500,000 if they are to sign Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor.

The German second tier side have had a bid rejected for the 21-year-old, who made his Scotland debut in Belgium earlier this month.

Taylor, who made 41 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side last term, has two years left on his contract.

He has also been linked with Hull City as well as both Celtic and Rangers.