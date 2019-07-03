Partick Thistle: Norwich City get permission to speak to Aidan Fitzpatrick

Aidan Fitzpatrick, right, scored three times in 21 games last term

Partick Thistle have given teenage midfielder Aidan Fitzpatrick permission to talk to English Premier League side Norwich City.

Fitzpatrick, 18, is under contract with the Scottish Championship club until 2021, so Thistle would be due a fee.

The youngster broke in to the Thistle first team last season, scoring three goals in 21 Championship games.

"We had already turned down several bids from Norwich," revealed Thistle chief executive Gerry Britton.

"However, he and his advisers believe that this latest offer is too good to turn down.

"Having made it clear there was nothing we could do to change their minds, with great reluctance we agreed to let him speak to them."

Fitpatrick will now travel down to Norwich for a medical, with the expectation being that the deal will be concluded.