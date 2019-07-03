Women's World Cup: England v USA most-watched programme of 2019

Media playback is not supported on this device All the goals, drama & tears in the semi-final that had everything

England's World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States was the most-watched television programme of the year so far in the UK - with a peak audience of 11.7m.

That is 50.8% of the available audience and smashes the previous best for a women's game of 7.6m for England's quarter-final win over Norway.

England play Sweden or the Netherlands in Saturday's third-place play-off.

The USA take on the winner of that semi-final in Sunday's final.

'It pulls girls into playing'

Former Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn says the World Cup has moved women's football from an "Olympics sport" to the mainstream.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "What's been so different and great about this tournament is the sheer number of people watching the Lionesses on TV.

"It's moved from being an interesting Olympic-type sport to an absolute mainstream sport. The importance of that is that adds attraction, it pulls girls and women into playing.

"At the top end, what will make the product of the Women's Super League more attractive is getting more exposure in the millions - so being on terrestrial TV is important - making sure the games are played in the elite stadiums that the men play in, and continuing to improve the quality of the football.

"At the end of the day it's a leisure pursuit and if people see great quality football being played then they'll come and watch it."

How the audience has grown

It is the fourth time a new record peak audience for women's football has been recorded by the BBC during the groundbreaking tournament. Peak figures are based on those watching for five minutes or more.

9 June: England 2-1 Scotland - 6.1m

23 June: England 3-0 Cameroon - 6.9m

27 June: England 3-0 Norway - 7.6m

2 July: England 1-2 United States - 11.7m

