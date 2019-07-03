Scottish gossip: Celtic, Kieran Tierney, Lawrence Shankland, Rangers, Kyle Lafferty, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Greg Taylor, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are on the verge of landing Rapid Vienna left-back Boli Mbombo for £3m. The player is flying to Glasgow to complete the deal and Celtic manager Neil Lennon said: "We are not to far away and he will be another good addition to the squad." (Daily Record)

Napoli are ready to top Arsenal's £15m bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney in the next 48 hours. (Sun)

Lawrence Shankland has agreed to join Dundee United. The former Ayr United striker will have a medical with United on Thursday and sign a three-year deal. (Sun)

Out-of-favour Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has been offered a big-money move to Thai Super League side Buriram United. (Daily Record)

New Hibernian owner Ronald Gordon says turning the club into title challengers "needs to be an ambition" as he set his sights on ending Celtic's domestic dominance. (Herald, subscription required)

Kilmarnock have rejected a £500,000 bid from German Bundesliga 2 side Nurnberg for 21-year-old left-back Greg Taylor. (Sun)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon hopes Jozo Simunovic's sending off in the 0-0 friendly draw with St Gallen won't mean the Croat is suspended for next week's Champions League opener against Sarajevo. (Scotsman, print edition)

Aberdeen have secured a permanent deal for released Manchester United striker James Wilson, who spent last season on loan at Pittodrie and will return on a three-year contract. (Daily Mail, print edition)

The proposed takeover of Partick Thistle has hit a snag as the international consortium attempting to buy the club would be in breach of English Football League dual ownership rules as they have a majority shareholding in Barnsley. (Daily Mail, print edition)

France World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff's son Oan has joined St Mirren on trial at their training camp in Spain. (Daily Record)