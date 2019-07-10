Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal 1-0 Benin

From the section

Senegal (in green) have never won the Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after a goal by Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye ended Benin's tournament.

Gueye started and finished a move which saw Liverpool's Sadio Mane tee up his team-mate to score in Cairo.

The Video Assistant Referee system has been introduced from the quarter-final stage and Mane had two goals disallowed for offside after VAR checks.

Benin's Olivier Verdon was sent off near the end for a foul on Gueye.

Before Gueye's goal, his first in Egypt, Benin - who had reached this stage without winning a match in normal time - almost took the lead after a horrific mistake by keeper Alfred Gomis.

He mis-controlled a routine back-pass, the ball spinning off his boot before going narrowly wide of his own post.

But Gueye's goal means Senegal are two wins from winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Aliou Cisse's team will meet minnows Madagascar or Tunisia in the semi-finals on Sunday in Cairo.