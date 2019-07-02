NI League Cup: Holders Linfield to face Ballinamallard in second round

Andy Waterworth's goal gave Linfield victory over Ballymena United last season

Linfield will begin their defence of the League Cup against Ballinamallard United at Ferney Park.

Last season's beaten finalists Ballymena United will take on Newington, with all Premiership sides joining the competition in the second round.

2018 winners Dungannon Swifts will welcome County Tyrone rivals Dergview to Stangmore Park.

All second round matches will take place on Tuesday 27 August.

The Blues claimed the first piece of major silverware last season as an excellent defensive display saw them defeat Ballymena 1-0 at Windsor Park.

Ballinamallard too enjoyed a cup final experience, losing 3-0 to Crusaders after a remarkable run saw the Championship side reach the Irish Cup final.

With most sides still in the early stages of pre-season, Ballymena and Cliftonville have already tasted competitive action this summer in their Europea League qualifiers.

The 2019-20 league campaign will begin on Saturday 10 August.