Toby Sibbick: Barnsley sign AFC Wimbledon defender on four-year deal
-
- From the section Barnsley
Championship club Barnsley have signed AFC Wimbledon defender Toby Sibbick for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.
The 20-year-old made 38 appearances for the League One club and scored in their FA Cup fourth-round win over Premier League side West Ham in January.
He is promoted Barnsley's sixth new signing of the summer.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Tykes sold centre-back Ethan Pinnock to fellow second-tier club Brentford.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.