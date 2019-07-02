Toby Sibbick: Barnsley sign AFC Wimbledon defender on four-year deal

Toby Sibbick.
Toby Sibbick (left) scored in Wimbledon's 4-2 fourth-round FA Cup win over West Ham

Championship club Barnsley have signed AFC Wimbledon defender Toby Sibbick for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 20-year-old made 38 appearances for the League One club and scored in their FA Cup fourth-round win over Premier League side West Ham in January.

He is promoted Barnsley's sixth new signing of the summer.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tykes sold centre-back Ethan Pinnock to fellow second-tier club Brentford.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you