Sandro Ramirez: Everton striker joins Real Valladolid on loan for 2019-20 season
Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has joined La Liga side Real Valladolid on a loan for the 2019-20 season.
The 23-year-old joined Everton when the club triggered his £5.2m release clause at Malaga in 2017.
He spent the whole of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Spanish side Real Sociedad but did not score in 27 games.
Ramirez spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Sevilla and has so far played 16 times for Everton, scoring once in the Europa League.