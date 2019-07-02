Sandro Ramirez: Everton striker joins Real Valladolid on loan for 2019-20 season

Sandro Ramirez spent 2018-19 on loan with Real Sociedad and will now join Real Valladolid

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has joined La Liga side Real Valladolid on a loan for the 2019-20 season.

The 23-year-old joined Everton when the club triggered his £5.2m release clause at Malaga in 2017.

He spent the whole of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Spanish side Real Sociedad but did not score in 27 games.

Ramirez spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Sevilla and has so far played 16 times for Everton, scoring once in the Europa League.