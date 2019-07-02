England v USA: Phil Neville says 'hearts and souls left on the pitch'

Media playback is not supported on this device Alex Morgan restores USA's lead against England

England's players left "their hearts and souls on the pitch" in their Women's World Cup semi-final defeat by the USA, said boss Phil Neville.

The Lionesses lost 2-1 in Lyon, with Ellen White having a goal ruled out by the VAR for offside and captain Steph Houghton having a late penalty saved.

"I've told them no tears tonight," said Neville. "I'm proud. They have touched the hearts of the nation.

"I couldn't ask for more. We had the time of our lives."

England must now shrug off the heartbreak of a third consecutive semi-final defeat in a major tournament to face either Sweden or the Netherlands in Saturday's third-place play-off.

"That's football," he said. "That's sport. You've got to pick yourselves up. We've got a big game on Saturday. We'll go again."

Neville had said anything other than reaching the final would be a "failure" - but after the game he spoke of his pride in his players.

The USA, who are the world's top-ranked team and defending champions, led within 10 minutes from Christen Press' header. Ellen White equalised for England with her sixth goal of the tournament, a tally matched by Alex Morgan when she put the USA back in front.

The real drama came after the break as White had a goal disallowed and was awarded a penalty, with both decisions made by the VAR - the latter after she was tripped by Becky Sauerbrunn.

Houghton's spot-kick was saved by Alyssa Naeher, and Millie Bright was sent off late on for a second booking as the game drifted away from England.

"Football can be cruel," Neville told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We have had a fantastic ride. When we got the penalty I turned to my bench and said 'we are going to win it' but it wasn't to be.

"We knew it was going to be an open game and I felt they were starting to run out of steam in the second half.

"We only had a 10-minute period in the first half where we played with the belief that we talked about. We stood off them too much. We will learn massively from this."

Neville accepted the offside decision against White was correct but said Bright should not have been shown her first yellow card and that he thought "the referee wasn't really in control of the game".

More to follow.