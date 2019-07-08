Europa League: Find Rangers' rivals from last season on a map

Europa League first qualifying round first leg: St Joseph's v Rangers Venue: Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar Date: Tuesday, 9 July Time: 16:55 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Rangers travelled thousands of miles in the course of playing seven different clubs in the Europa League last season.

As they prepare to start their campaign this term in Gibraltar, can you identify the location of those clubs they faced in Steven Gerrard's first year in charge?