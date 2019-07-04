Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says Team GB is 'great for the women's game'

Rachel Corsie, centre, says several of her Scottish team-mates will be in contention for a GB squad

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says having a Great Britain football team at the 2020 Olympics will be "great for the women's game".

England secured a qualification place by reaching the World Cup semi-finals, and Corsie thinks some Scots should be in contention for the combined squad.

The Scottish FA have said they will not actively support the side but will not prevent players being involved.

"We have some exceptional talent," the defender told BBC Scotland.

"With the calibre of the England squad, the majority will probably be English and that's just a reflection of where individual players are currently at.

"Whoever is responsible for picking the team will pick the 18 players they believe can go on and win the medal. It's irrelevant what part of the country you come from."

England manager Phil Neville has said the "plan" is for him to manage the team and for the squad to be "England-led".

A British team competed on a "one-off" basis at London 2012 - with Kim Little and Ifeoma Dieke representing Scotland - and there was no team in Rio four years later.

However, an agreement was struck in October to permit a GB women's team in Tokyo and Corsie says she would "love to" be involved.

"I think it's great for the women's game," she said. "I'm sure there are some Welsh and Irish girls who feel they'll be up for selection too."

While Corsie herself might be an outside choice for selection, given the relative strength of England's centre-back options, the likes of Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert, Kim Little of Arsenal, and Caroline Weir of Manchester City could all be in contention.