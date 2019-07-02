Ben Purrington: Charlton re-sign defender from Rotherham on permanent deal

From the section

Ben Purrington scored Charlton's equaliser as the Addicks beat Sunderland 2-1 in the League One play-off final in May

Championship newcomers Charlton Athletic have re-signed defender Ben Purrington from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old left-back spent the second half of last season on loan with the Addicks, making 21 appearances as they won promotion from League One.

Purrington featured 22 times for the Millers after joining from Plymouth Argyle in January 2017.

He has agreed a three-year contract with the south-east London club.

