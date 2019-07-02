Ethan Pinnock: Brentford sign Barnsley defender for undisclosed fee

Ethan Pinncok joined Barnsley from Forest Green in the summer of 2017

Brentford have signed defender Ethan Pinnock from fellow Championship side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Bees, with the west London club having the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Pinnock spent two years with the Tykes, making 52 appearances last season as Barnsley were promoted from League One.

"Ethan is a good defender with the sort of defensive mindset we want to bring in," said Bees head coach Thomas Frank.

"We like his aerial dominance and he is good at set-pieces in both penalty areas.

"He has a good left foot and has the courage and composure to move the ball forward and find passes that we want to play."

Former Dulwich Hamlet and Forest Green Rovers centre-back Pinnock becomes Brentford's second signing of the summer transfer window.

