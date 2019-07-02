Rangers to face Gibraltar side St Joseph's in Europa League

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard guided his side to the Europa League group stages last season

Rangers now know they will face St Joseph's in the Europa League first qualifying round - but have to wait until at least Thursday before the date of next week's first leg is confirmed.

The Gibraltar side beat nine-man Prishtina 2-0 on Tuesday to secure a 3-1 aggregate win.

However, should local rivals Europa also get through on Thursday, the visit of Rangers would be moved to Tuesday.

That is because Gibraltar only has one stadium suitable for European matches.

The Rangers game would also have to kick off before 18:00 BST, with the exact time yet to be confirmed.

Ibrox will host the second leg on Thursday, 18 July with a 19:45 BST kick-off.

Europa host Sant Julia on Thursday, with the Andorran side leading 3-2 from the first leg.