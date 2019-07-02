Celtic: Marvin Compper leaves for German third-tier Duisburg

Marvin Compper's abject 19-month stint with Celtic is over after the defender moved to Duisburg.

Compper, 34, signed a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2018 after making a £1m move from RB Leipzig and said he wanted "to show that I am capable of playing for Celtic".

But the former Germany centre-back made just one appearance - in a 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Morton.

Compper has signed a two-year contract the German third-tier side Duisburg.

"We've got exactly the experienced centre-back we really wanted," said Duisburg sporting director Ivo Grlic.

"I've talked to him for a long time and my patience and stubbornness has paid off."

