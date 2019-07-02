Rhys Norrington-Davies: Sheffield United defender joins Rochdale on a season-long loan

New Rochdale arrival Rhys Norrington-Davies is a Wales Under-21 international

League One side Rochdale have signed left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies on a season-long loan from Premier League club Sheffield United.

The 20-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blades and spent last season on loan at Barrow in the National League.

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy said a left-back has been a "priority".

"It was imperative that we had a player who is capable of coming in and making us a stronger team," he said.

