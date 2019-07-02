Dominic Ball: QPR sign ex-Rotherham United defender on a two-year deal

Dominic Ball played 59 games during two seasons on loan at Aberdeen

Queens Park Rangers have signed defender Dominic Ball on a two-year deal after the expiry of his contract at Rotherham United.

Ball, 23, has spent the past two seasons on loan to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, making 59 appearances.

The Watford academy product had a spell at Tottenham, and also featured for Rangers, Peterborough and Cambridge among his 121 career appearances.

"To join a club of QPR's stature, it's brilliant," Ball told the club website.

"[Manager Mark Warburton] was my academy manager at Watford and took me to Rangers on loan where we had a very successful season.

"The main thing about the gaffer is the type of football he likes to play and the discipline he shows around the training ground."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.