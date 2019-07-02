Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's Atsu to miss rest of tournament through injury

Christian Atsu suffered the injury in Ghana's goalless draw with Cameroon on Saturday

Ghana and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations with a hamstring injury.

Atsu was forced off just 15 minutes into the Black Stars' goalless draw with Group F rivals Cameroon on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has returned to England for further treatment with the Tyneside club.

Ghana face Guinea-Bissau in their final group game on Tuesday (17:00 BST).

Kwesi Appiah's side are currently third in Group F but can still finish top despite failing to win so far in Egypt.

The four-time Afcon winners were held to a 2-2 draw by Benin in their opening match before drawing 0-0 with reigning champions Cameroon.