Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana's Atsu to miss rest of tournament through injury
Ghana and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has been ruled out of the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations with a hamstring injury.
Atsu was forced off just 15 minutes into the Black Stars' goalless draw with Group F rivals Cameroon on Saturday.
The 27-year-old has returned to England for further treatment with the Tyneside club.
Ghana face Guinea-Bissau in their final group game on Tuesday (17:00 BST).
Kwesi Appiah's side are currently third in Group F but can still finish top despite failing to win so far in Egypt.
The four-time Afcon winners were held to a 2-2 draw by Benin in their opening match before drawing 0-0 with reigning champions Cameroon.