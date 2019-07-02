Shay Facey: Walsall sign ex-Northampton and Manchester City defender
- From the section Walsall
Shay Facey has joined Walsall after the defender's contract with fellow League Two side Northampton Town expired.
The 24-year-old former Manchester City player, who has previously featured for Rotherham, New York City in the United States and Dutch side Heerenveen, is Walsall's sixth signing this summer.
Ex-England Under-20 international Facey made 42 appearances for the Cobblers.
"He's my sort of player, one with something to prove," said Walsall boss Darrell Clarke.
Speaking to the club website, Clarke added: "Shay has very decent pedigree. He was at Manchester City for a long time as a youngster and got good experience on loan.
"He's got pace, a good leap on him, energy - all things a modern-day full-back has to have."
